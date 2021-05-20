By Shereen Siewert

Police in Wausau say a report of gunshots near downtown Wausau on Wednesday led to a heavy police presence, but the source of the noise was not found.

Witnesses contacted Wausau Pilot & Review and posted messages on social media after noting multiple squad cars and officers with guns drawn in the area of Short Street and Third Street, south of Bridge Street, at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wausau Police Capt. Todd Baeten told Wausau Pilot & Review on Thursday that officers were investigating a report of gunshots in the area. A pedestrian nearby also reported hearing one or two loud bangs, Baeten said.

“Based on the two independent reports, officers made contact with a couple of homeowners and made sure everything was safe,” Baeten said.

No arrests were made and no firearms were discovered during the investigation.

