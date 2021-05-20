The Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Wausau American Legion Post 10 is honored to present to our community the Wausau Inaugural Class of 2021 “Veterans Avenue of Honor” banners on Grand Avenue.

Banners honoring Frank Talbot Montgomery, Donald Plant and the four Dudley brothers; Dick, Jay, Bob, and Lauren for whom the Post is named, along with Marathon County’s only Medal of Honor recipient Jerome Sudut. and 34 others are on display. Each Honoree’s story weaves into the fabric of America’s military history, encompassing their courage, sacrifice, pride and commitment to our country.

The banners will be on display from mid-May through Veterans Day – Nov 11th. We appreciate the efforts the City of Wausau made to make the Wausau “Veterans Avenue of Honor” possible.

In the following years we plan to present our community with future classes of America’s heroes.

Special recognition goes to The Dudley Foundation for their primary sponsorship of this project.

We thank all those who supported our initial Class. Your assistance helps us expand our “Veteran’s Helping Veterans” programs in the greater Wausau area. Enjoy the “Veterans Avenue of Honor”.

Story courtesy of Larry W. Jaeger – Commander

Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10

