(PRESS RELEASE) The 2021 U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championship is taking place May 19-23 at the Wausau Curling Club in Wausau, Wis.

“We are thrilled to be in Wausau hosting these National Championships,” said USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush. “The Wausau Curling Club has been a fantastic host and the ice crew, participants, staff, and volunteers on site are sure to make this a world class event.”

Wausau Curling Club, home to eight sheets of curling ice (six of which will be used in the upcoming Championship) and an expansive warm room will provide the ideal venue to host a bubbled environment that best ensures the health and safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff while 24 mixed doubles teams from across the country compete for the national title.

“We’re really proud of our facility,” said Wausau Curling Club President Randy Brandner. “Our club members have really rallied around this event and we’re excited to be a stop on the road to Beijing 2022.”

Due to COVID-19, the 2021 U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championship was postponed and consequently, the 2020 U.S. Mixed Doubles National Champions (Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo) are currently representing the United States at the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Although the 2021 U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championship will not advance a team to the World Championships, it will serve as a qualification event for the 2022 Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials as the top four teams in the field will earn berths to the Trials.

Live scoring of the 2021 U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championship will be available on the USA Curling website https://www.usacurling.org/throughout the duration of the event and TESN coverage will be live streaming the playoffs of the Championship on May 22-23.

