Wausau, Wis. – As the state correctional system grapples with the future of Wisconsin’s youth correctional facilities, a new therapy could transform the way juvenile offenders are treated. Supporters of dialectical behavioral therapy, or DBT, say the treatments could make a world of difference for both youth and staff at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, creating more positive outcomes for offenders. But corrections officials say implementing DBT will require a major cultural change that will pose significant challenges for staff at the Lincoln County facilities.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21 Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin Department of Corrections Juvenile Administrator Ron Hermes, and Dr. Lesley Baird Chapin, who is certified in DBT and leading its implementation at the two youth facilities, to discuss the impact the therapy could have on juvenile offenders and the entire juvenile justice system in Wisconsin. Listeners are encouraged to call 800-780-9742 or email questions to route51@wpr.org during the program.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Like this: Like Loading...