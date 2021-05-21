WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce named the recipients of the 2021 Small Business of the Year Awards at a program held at Athletic Park in Wausau on Wednesday, May 19.

The 2021 Small Business of the Year Awards recognized business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts in the Wausau region and was a part of the Chamber’s Small Business Month. Rashad Williams and Neena Pacholke of WAOW served as the emcees for the event.

The 2021 Small Business of the Year Award recipients named at the event were Northwest Tool & Manufacturing Co Inc in the Business-to-Business category

Wausau Country Club Inc in the Business-to-Consumer category

The Neighbors’ Place Inc in the Charitable Non-Profit category.

“This award is about the history, the past employees, and the current employees that have come to work every day.” said Matt Brill, President of Northwest Tool & Manufacturing Co Inc. “A lot of employees have worked hard to make this happen and this award recognizes our long history.”

“I want to thank the Chamber and most of all I want to thank our membership for their support and our great staff who make it all happen.” said Doug Cheever, General Manager of the Wausau Country Club. “Until next time, stay awesome!”

“We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized with a Small Business of the Year Award.” said Donna Ambrose, Executive Director of The Neighbors’ Place. “The challenges of 2020 were daunting, but with the support of our staff, board, and volunteers we were able to continue to keep our mission going strong. Our work would not be possible without the support of the many businesses that care deeply about our mission.”

The other finalists in each of the three categories were:

Business-to-Business category: REACH

Business-to-Consumer category: Ameriprise Financial – Cornerstone Advisors, Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, Halama’s Martial Arts LLC, Patriot Auto Repair LLC and Throm Health & Wellness

Charitable Non-Profit category: 89Q Radio, Healthfirst Network Inc, McLit: Marathon County Literacy Council Inc and The Open Door of Marathon County Inc

Each of this year’s finalists were interviewed earlier this month. These interviews can be viewed through the Chamber’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The 2021 Small Business Month events were sponsored by The Dirks Group Fully Promoted, Sam’s Club, TDS Telecom and Wisconsin River Partners. Media sponsors for the week included Midwest Communications, The Business News and WAOW Newsline 9.

For more information on the 2021 Small Business of the Year Awards, including a list of past recipients, visit WausauChamber.com.

