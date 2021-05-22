Book-of-the-Month Club: “The Book of Rosy” by Rosayra Pablo Cruz

6/1-6/30. Stop by our Athens Branch to pick up a copy of Cruz’s gripping story about family separation, along with questions and comments to get you thinking! Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Virtual Book Club: “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

Tues. 6/8. Join our Hatley Branch staff and others who like to read and discuss a variety of books, for Hatley’s virtual June book club gathering! 1:00 p.m. 715-257-7292. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

Marathon City Book Club: “The Body” by Bill Bryson

Mon. 6/14. Join our Marathon City Branch staff and others who like to chat about books for June’s discussion of Bryson’s tour of the human body! Outside if possible, with a virtual option, too! 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Fiction in the Fresh Air Book Club: “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes

Wed. 6/16. Starting in June, our Stratford Branch will host its monthly book club discussion outdoors in the green space near the library! 1:00 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]





Virtual Book Club: “Books Can Be Deceiving” by Jenn McKinlay

Mon. 6/21. Join our Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of our June book club selection, a library lover’s mystery by Jenn McKinley! 1:00 p.m. 715-659-5423. [GoToMeeting (Online)]

