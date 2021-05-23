Want to make a difference in the community? Here’s a list of ways you can help out this week, from volunteering to donating much-needed items.

Volunteer Opportunities for the Week of May 24, 2021

Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Financial Tutor. Marathon County Literacy is in need of an individual who can help with basic budget, bank account, and debit cards usage information. Hours are flexible. Contact Connie at 715 -679-6170 or mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

Red Cross: Disability Integration Regional Program Lead. This is a region-level position that serves as a field-based subject matter expert (SME) in disability integration, inclusion, and access and functional needs to meet the Readiness goals of the organization throughout the entire disaster cycle of Prepare, Respond, and Recover, and act as ambassadors in relationships with local and state emergency management. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

St. Vincent De Paul: Hanging & Sorting Clothing. This volunteer position can be done on weekly, daily or even in just one visit lending a hand. Contact Kim at 715-298-3028 or kuske@svdpwausau.org.

More Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com to find opportunities YOU can fill!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Faith in Action: Postage Stamps. Faith in Action mails birthday cards to each of their Care-receivers and volunteers on an on-going basis (20-40 cards each month). Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

The Healing Touch of Music and Fragrance. North Central Health Care is in need of therapy supplies. Noise cancelling headphones are helpful. And vanilla fragrance for diffusers brings a calming effect. Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Support Young Artists in the Making. Oil pastels, acrylic paint, canvases and other painting supplies for Boys and Girls Club will bring the joy of creativity and expression! Contact Mao at maot@bgclub.com.

