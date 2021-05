By Shereen Siewert

A Merrill man was injured in a weekend motorcycle crash, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and Merrill emergency crews responded at about 10 a.m. Saturday to Hwy. 107 at Big Hill Road in the town of Rock Falls for a report of a motorcycle striking a deer.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, was injured in the crash. No other vehicles or passengers were involved, officials said.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Like this: Like Loading...