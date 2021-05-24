By Shereen Siewert

Marathon County Public Library Director Ralph Illick and two additional staffers are on unpaid leave pending an investigation into their conduct, Wausau Pilot & Review confirmed Monday.

Illick, along with business manager Tom O’Neill and library support services manager Matthew Derpinghaus, were each placed on leave May 19 following a closed session during a special meeting of the Marathon County Library Board of Trustees. County officials have not said what the allegations against the three employees entail.

Marathon County Administrator Lance Leonhard said Leah Giordano, Library Services Manager, has been named interim director while the investigation continues. All three employees have until May 26 to respond.

Attempts to reach Illick, O’Neill, Derpinghaus and Giordano were not successful Monday.

The Library Board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Marathon County Courthouse, 500 Forest St., Wausau. Another closed session meeting is on the agenda, after which members could take action.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

