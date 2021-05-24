By Shereen Siewert

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a man with a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery that happened late Sunday in Wood County.

Wood County Sheriff’s officials responded at about 11 p.m. Sunday to West Church Avenue and Thunder Trail, east of the Wisconsin River, for a report of a man who was shot.

The victim told deputies he was driving when he stopped to check on a man who was hunched over on the side of the road. When he got out of his vehicle, the man demanded the victim’s wallet and shot him in the stomach with the BB gun.

The alleged victim’s injuries were minor, police said.

The suspect, who is in his mid-20s, clean-shaven and wearing a green shirt and jeans, fled the scene and has not yet been located.

No additional information has been released.

