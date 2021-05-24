(WAUSAU)-The Central Wisconsin Water Ski Show Team, also known as The Water Walkers, will perform “Monopoly:Ski Show Edition” all summer long on both Lake Wausau and Lake DuBay.

Show director Janelle Nagrant said, “Join our announcers as they navigate the game of Monopoly on the water. Take a ride on Reading Railroad with our barefooters, celebrate passing Go with the ballet line, buy a house with the trick act, and find out what property is the tipping point of the game.”

Lake Wausau shows start Tuesday, June 1st at 6:30 p.m. and run every Tuesday through August 31st. This is a different day of the week and time than previous years. The location remains the same at DC Everest Park, 1800 S. 3rd Ave., Wausau. “We’re excited to be able to provide another midweek entertainment option for the community,” said Nagrant.

Limited bleacher seating is available or bring a chair to sit on.

Lake DuBay shows start Thursday, June 3rd and are every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through August 26th at South Bay Beach Park, 4480 Park Road, Mosinee. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on, and sunglasses or a hat on sunny days.

Both locations have a concession stand with brats, hotdogs, chips, candy and beverages.

The show is about an hour long and is free to attend. Donations are appreciated and a raffle is held.

For more information log onto www.cwwaterwalkers.com or www.facebook.com/cwwaterwalkers or contact Sue at 715-409-9276

