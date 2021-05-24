Carol A. Geiger

Carol A. Geiger, 76, Rib Mountain, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born January 31, 1945 in Wausau, daughter of the late James and Helen (Feldmaier) Schlais. On July 25, 1964, she was united in marriage to Donald Geiger at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. He preceded her in death on January 11, 1995.

For many years, Carol worked as a Quality Inspector for Federal Mogul in Schofield, until her retirement. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the family cottage, watching the birds in the morning while having her coffee and attending her grandchildren’s events. She also made the best “old-fashioneds”.

Survivors include, three children, Jeffery (Bradley) Geiger, Lexington, MN, Michael (Tracy) Geiger, Rib Mountain and Kari (Chris) Ziarnik, Rothschild; and four grandchildren, Natalie, Tyler, Rebecca and Paige.

Besides her parents and husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Geiger; and her brother, Terry Schlais.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jane A.Heinrich

Jane Ann Heinrich, 87, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Jane was born on March 6, 1934, in Wausau, daughter of the late Nicholas and Adeline (Lang) Schuster. On July 5, 1952, she married LeRoy Heinrich. He preceded her in death in 1986.

Her family was very important to her, and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.

Survivors include her four children, Steve (Rita) Heinrich, Linda Champine, Scott Heinrich, and Laurie (Jeffrey) Rekowski, all of Wausau; Grandchildren, Shane (Michaela) Heinrich, Stephanie (Cary) Truex, Jennifer (Zach) Olson, Justin (Jamie) Champine, Corey Jaeckels, Heather Dieck, Holly (Jason) Crooks, Jody Rekowski, and Tara (Shane) Herdt; great-grandchildren, Adler, Fletcher, Haley, Danielle, Steven, Kylie, Madison, MacKenzie, Archer, Jayden (Isabel), Kael, Riley, and Katy Sue; three siblings, Rita Hunter, Sharon Vahl, and David (Yvonne) Schuster; and her caregiver, Susie.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was further preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Dieck, granddaughter, Heidi, and siblings, Donald Schuster and Pat Darnick.

A private family service will be held. Helke Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carol G. Bielmeier

Carol Grace (McDevitt) Bielmeier of Wisconsin Rapids Wisconsin. Passed away at the age of 83, on May 5th 2021 in Marshfield WI, after a long battle of cancer.

Born on March 11th 1938 in Neshkoro Wi. to Clarence and Grace McDevitt (Ryan).

In February of 1958 she married her High School sweetheart from Wautoma High School, Thomas Bielmeier. They enjoyed 62 years together until Tom passed away in 2020.

They are survived by 2 daughters, Lisa Petges (Steve Nickels) Jacksonville FL. and Maria DeVries (Kevin Bremmer) Wisconsin Rapids. Along with 4 grandchildren. Mark Petges (Dawn) Burlington WI. Pamela Glas (Eric) Burlington WI. Kevin Petges (Chelsea) Greenwood AR and Andrea DeVries of Wisconsin Rapids. and 11 Great Grandchildren. Carol has 1 sister Jeannie (Henry) Lipke of Madison Wi. and 1 Brother Dan Moriearty (Karen) of Oshkosh WI. Many nieces and nephews and SO many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Bielmeier, her mother Grace (Phil Moriearty), her father Clarance McDevitt, and her sister Diane Haese.

Carol loved music. Prior to settling down and having a family, she toured with the Bernie Roberts Orchestra, playing her accordion, the piano , and singing. She retired from Carter’s Children’s Wear in the late 90’s, and in the early 2000’s, she and Tom moved from Kenosha, to live their retired years, in Wisconsin Rapids. She loved traveling, camping and fishing, and hitting the casino whenever she got the chance!

Funeral services are still to be determined with the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI

