A Wausau West High School student is the first in school history to become a state champion in the Wisconsin SkillsUSA competition.

Eric Schmidt – photo courtesy of Wausau School District

Eric Schmidt captured first place in precision machining at the state competition. His achievement secured his place in the National SkillsUSA competition. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

The SkillsUSA Championships are career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.

Nick Polak is the West High SkillsUSA Coach.

