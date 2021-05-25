By Shereen Siewert

Three people, including a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, were injured Monday in a crash on I-94 near Eau Claire, officials said.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 near the County Road J overpass. Police say the trooper was inside her squad car during a traffic stop when a passing motorist struck her vehicle. That caused a chain reaction crash, pushing the squad into the vehicle stopped in front of the trooper, police said.

All three drivers were injured and were transported to hospitals for treatment. Police have not shared the severity of the injuries involved and their current conditions have not been reported.

The State Patrol’s Facebook page cautioned that the crash is a reminder to slow down for emergency and roadside workers.

