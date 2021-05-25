WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts announces the exhibit “Constructive Rhythmon,” on display through July 10 in the Vault Gallery of The Center for the Visual Arts, 427 N. Fourth St.

This two-person show features the works of Scott Von Holzen and Mary Hermanson and explores both musical and visual rhythm through two unique modes of making. Hermanson has developed a style of quilting to create mesmerizing kaleidoscope fiber art. Von Holzen’s interactive sculpture invites you to press a button and fill the gallery with music while taking in the visualization of the music.

The exhibit is free to attend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.



