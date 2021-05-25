WAUSAU – Wausau West High School’s longtime swim coach Mary Schultz has resigned, the Wausau School District announced this week.

Mary Schultz

Schultz has been the face of the West High girls’ swim team for 27 years, and has a long list of swimmers who have benefited from her knowledge and passion for the sport of swimming.

“I truly have been blessed working with so many wonderful student-athletes and their parents,” Schultz said in a letter to athletes and parents. “I have gained lifelong relationships that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I will miss working with the returning swimmers, but I know they will do fine without me. I look forward to watching current and future Warrior swimmers.

“I have also been fortunate enough to have great assistants along the way and awesome administration that has supported the swim program throughout the years. … I look forward to watching the Warrior swim program grow and being your number one fan!”

West High Athletic Director Brian Miller saidSchultz has coached at a high level for a long time.

“I have enjoyed watching her teach and coach her swimmers. She is a beloved member of the Warrior family,” he said.

Wausau West High School administration will begin the search for Schultz’s replacement this spring.

Like this: Like Loading...