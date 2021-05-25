WAUSAU – Students who start their four-year degree at Northcentral Technical College have the opportunity to save even more money through a new scholarship. Due to the generosity of the NTC Foundation, the Liberal Arts Transfer scholarship is available to the first 30 students who apply, are accepted to the program and register for classes by May 31.

“This opportunity will allow students who may not have thought about pursuing their bachelor’s degree because of cost, relocating, or other reasons to have the option to start their four-year degree at NTC,” said Darren Ackley, vice president of learning at NTC.

The Liberal Arts Transfer program is an agreement between NTC and Madison College. Students can choose to either earn their associate degree after two years or transfer to a four-year university to earn a bachelor’s degree. Because of the partnership with Madison College, this program also has a guaranteed transfer path to UW-Madison.

Students can choose from four pre-majors, including arts and humanities; economics and pre-business; pre-professional health and science; math and technology.

Anyone who is interested in learning more can visit www.ntc.edu/liberal-arts or call NTC’s director of enrollment, Nick Lampone, at 715-803-1014.

