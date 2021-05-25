WESTON — SC Swiderski LLC will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29 to celebrate the completion of their River Trail Estates project’s Phase II.

SC Swiderski’s River Trail Estates is located on Callon Avenue in Weston. Phase II of the project features spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with attached garages. Heat, water, electric, wifi and cable is included in the rent.

SC Swiderski is a regional leader in providing quality housing with professional service. As a fully integrated company, all areas of the business work together to deliver the SCS Difference. The company designs, plans, constructs, owns, and manages its real estate portfolio. The company attributes its success to their ability to listen to tenants, focus on continuous improvement, develop their team and operate with integrity.

For more information on SC Swiderski LLC, call 715-693-9522 or visit SCSwiderski.com.

