A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of Wisconsin including the Wausau area on Tuesday.

Thirteen counties are affected. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through tonight with a watch in place until 10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail late this afternoon and into tonight.

Weather officials caution residents to keep an eye on the the forecast and have a way to get the latest weather information, including any watches or warnings. If you must be outdoors in the risk area, have alternate plans in place, including knowing where the nearest sturdy shelter is, in the event severe weather threatens your area.

