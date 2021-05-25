STANLEY – The Broadway boutique will host a girls night out for its customers and their gal pals at 4 p.m. June 17 at 204 S. Broadway St. in Stanley.

Cravings food truck will be on site at 4 p.m. for food for purchase and the fashion show begins at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature a surprise musical guest and cash only wine bar; first glass is complimentary.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased now at the store or online. Ticket holders will receive $20 to spend on apparel on June 17, 18 or 19. Double points will be applied to rewards members’ purchases on June 17.

Patrons are asked to bring their own chair. Shopping will be available until midnight.

Call 715-644-5672 or visit broadwayinstanley.com for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...