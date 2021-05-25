By Shereen Siewert

A Stratford man allegedly connected with the December shooting death of 20-year-old Christian Schauer is now free after posting a $50,000 cash bond this week.

Shawn R. Carl booking photo courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

On February 9, 50-year-old Shawn R. Carl was arrested on charges of first-degree intentional homicide after his son told police Carl shot Christian Schauer, of Marshfield, in an argument over drugs. But those charges were modified March 8 after new information that shifted the homicide charges to Carl’s son, 19-year-old Jared Carl.

In a case filed March 8 in Marathon County Circuit Court, Shawn Carl is facing charges of harboring or aiding a felon – falsifying information, along with a theft charge, both of which are connected to Schauer’s death on Dec. 29. In the same case, he faces charges of possession or sale of machine guns, possessing or sale of a firearm silencer, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Those charges have an offense date of Feb. 5, according to court documents.

A defense attorney representing Shawn Carl is expected to ask a judge next month to dismiss some or all of the charges in the case. A motion hearing is set for June 21.

Court records show Shawn Carl paid the cash bond on Monday. He is ordered to have no contact with the family of the victim or either of the co-defendants in the case. He is also prohibited from possessing any dangerous weapons while the case is pending.

Jared Carl is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of THC in connection with Schauer’s death and is being held on a $1 million cash bond. A co-defendant, Audrey Benson, is also charged in the case and is accused of luring Schauer to a remote area on false pretenses before he was shot and killed. Their cases have not yet concluded.

