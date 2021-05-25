WAUSAU – After more than a year with empty theater seats, live performances will return to The Grand Theater for the 2021-22 season, the Grand announced this week.

The announcement highlights 29 performances that will be held this season. The full broadcast is available on The Grand’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website at www.grandtheater.org. The Grand’s full season brochure is also available on The Grand’s website.

The new season features touring Broadway productions, Grammy-winning musicians, comedy, family programming, and more. The new TDS Fiber Broadway Series will feature seven touring Broadway productions, the most in recent history, including: “Waitress,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Blue Man Group,” “Anastasia” and “Riverdance.” The legendary rock band Three Dog Night and country icon Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise are also featured on the season, as well as Wausau favorites “The TEN Tenors,” “the Red Hot Chilli Pipers,” “Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy,” and more.

“We’re so excited to share our 21/22 season as we move toward gathering together again in our historic space to enjoy incredible performances from around the world,” said Sean Wright, executive director of The Grand, in a news release. “We think the season has something for everyone—from Broadway smash hits, to comedy, music, family shows, and more.”

The Grand also announced its new ticket guarantee. If once the venue is open and performances are once again filling its calendar, patrons feel that COVID-19 conditions make it unsafe for them to attend a performance or event, they should contact the Ticket Office no later than 48 hours prior to the performance to discuss their options. Patrons may exchange their tickets for another event, donate the value of the ticket back to The Grand, receive a gift certificate for the total order amount, or receive a refund.

“The health and safety of patrons, volunteers, staff and artists is forefront in our mind as we plan our reopening, and is at the root of our ticket guarantee,” Wright said.

In addition to shows on The Grand’s season, the announcement spotlighted several other great shows coming to Wausau, including “Cat and Nat,” “The Price is Right Live,” Ron White, Gordon Lightfoot, “Home Free” and Mannheim Steamroller, as well as a slate of emerging artists via the Behavioral Health Clinic 10×10 Series. Tickets for these shows are all on sale now.

Shows in the TDS Fiber Broadway Series are available with season subscription orders of four shows or more, and single tickets for all other shows will be available at this time. Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.grandtheater.org, by phone at 715-842-0988, or at The Grand’s Ticket Office in downtown Wausau.

