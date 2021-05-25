By Shereen Siewert

The annual Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration at Marathon Park is canceled for the second year in a row, event representatives announced this week.

The decision, confirmed Tuesday, is unrelated to COVID concerns, event organizers said on Facebook. This marks the second straight year the event will be canceled, after health concerns prompted the group to call off the 2020 festival.

The annual event features rides, entertainment and fireworks, and has been a Wausau staple for decades. Organizers say they will host the event in 2022.

