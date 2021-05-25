Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Shawn and Camryn McCoy announce the birth of their daughter Lucina Claire, born at 5:55 p.m. May 13, 2021. Lucina weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Andrew and Morganne Engen announce the birth of their son Sawyer James, born at 6:28 p.m. May 13, 2021. Sawyer weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Grace Anne, born at 10:21 a.m. May 14, 2021. Grace weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Jacob Bowdin and Kimberly Harris announce the birth of their daughter Nahvia Elaine Lee, born at 9:54 p.m. May 13, 2021. Nahvia weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

David and Dawn Prazuch announce the birth of their daughter Daphne Ann, born at 6:36 a.m. May 16, 2021. Daphne weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

Kamaile Rice and Shandi Schalow announce the birth of their daughter Malia Marie, born at 6:37 p.m. May 6, 2021. Malia weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces.

Kale and Kaleigh Williamson announce the birth of their son Austin Allen, born at 6:39 p.m. May 8, 2021. Austin weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Alexander and Chelsey Tuttle announce the birth of their daughter Bella Ann, born at 4:23 p.m. May 11, 2021. Bella weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Kevin Ruhl and Cally O’Leary announce the birth of their son Charles Alan, born at 11:17 a.m. May 11, 2021. Charles weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Benjamin and Fredelyn Jesse announce the birth of their son Bradley Finn, born at 1:58 p.m. May 7, 2021. Bradley weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Dustin and Sydney Basirico announce the birth of their daughter Emma Ann, born at 3:45 p.m. May 6, 2021. Emma weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Cholo Garcia and Tara Koszarek announce the birth of their daughter Salena Maria, born at 7 a.m. May 2, 2021. Salena weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce.

Tyler and Jessica Duke announce the birth of their son Truett Amadeus, born at 12:26 p.m. May 3, 2021. Truett weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

