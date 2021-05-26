The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday morning that beginning June 1, you can leave your mask at home while attending games at American Family Field.

“As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field,” said Brewers President-Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a press release.

Some carry-in items will once again be allowed beginning June 1. Those items include:

• Bags with dimensions of 5” x 9” or smaller

• Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller)

• Personal size food items (e.g., a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit)

• Diaper bags and medical /family needs bags

Cash will once again be accepted at a limited number of concession stands, too, though “the majority of concession stands—as well as all portable kiosks and retail locations—will remain completely cashless, accepting credit cards and contactless payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.”

Milwaukee’s COVID health order and mask mandate expire June 1. Per CDC guidance those who are not yet vaccinated should still wear masks.

Capacity at American Family Field is currently 50%. It will return to 100% beginning June 25.

