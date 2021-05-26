Robert “Bucky” Ryan

Robert “Bucky” Ryan, age 77, died on February 1, 2021 at Mt. View Care Center after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.



Bucky was born on March 8, 1943 in Honey Creek, Wisconsin to the late William and Geneva (Harris) Ryan. He married Carol Clairmore on December 17, 1967. He served his country honorably in the US Army overseas in Germany and Vietnam. From picnics with Carol and motorcycle trips with his son, Warren, to spending time with his granddaughter and great grandchildren, his greatest joy in life was his family. Bucky also enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, and road trips.



Bucky is survived by his wife, Carol Ryan; son, Warren Ryan; granddaughter, Kassandra Ryan; 2 great grandchildren; and 11 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother, 1 nephew, and 1 niece.



Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Schofield. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Mount Olive on Saturday.



The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice, the Director of Nursing and staff at Mount View Care Center, and the social workers with VA Home Care. Your kindness and compassion were appreciated!

Elizabeth J. Corolewski

Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Corolewski, age 92, passed away on November 28, 2020, at the Portage County Health Care Center (PCHCC) in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She was the eldest child of Rudolph and Annabelle (Bonovetz) Mukavitz of Ironwood, Michigan. She graduated from Luther L. Wright High School with the class of 1946.

She met the love of her life, Eugene (Curly) Robert Corolewski and married on June 30th, 1951 at Holy Trinity Church in Ironwood, Michigan. Betty moved with her husband Curly from Wakefield to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan finally settling in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Betty was a devoted and selfless wife and mother. She was a steadfast partner to Curly, her soul mate, and never left his side. She loved being a meticulous home maker and enjoyed baking and cooking many Central and Eastern European dishes. Her most popular recipes included pasties, cinnamon nut rolls (povitica or potica}, perogies and saffron buns. She appreciated sewing and created special occasion dresses for the girls. She was always elegantly dressed and well spoken.

Curly developed Parkinson’s disease in the late 1990s and required nursing home care for almost ten years. Betty rarely missed a day visiting and assisted with his care. She was a great support to other residents and families during that time span. Her devotion to Curly was humbling and showed her great inner strength and deep compassion.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Rudolph (Rudy) Mukavitz, brother and sister-in-law David and Connie (Colosimo) Mukavitz, sister-in-law Barbara (Kleimola) Mukavitz, brother-in-law Jack White, husband Curly and son Robert.

She is survived by her brother William (Bobo) Mukavitz, sister Mary Ann (Mukavitz) White, sister-in-law Margie (Witala) Mukavitz, daughter Roberta and husband Tom Regner, daughter Lisbeth and husband Milton (Butch) Gabrielski, son Richard and wife Cheryl (Tranetzke) Corolewski. Betty was the grandmother to nine children: Kevin, Katie, Daniel, Jason, Brad, Annie, Cameron, Caleb, Hannah, Cameron, Cascia and two great- grandchildren; Bennett and Elizabeth.

Betty is also survived by her “adopted” family in Wisconsin, the Fairchild’s who purchased her home and became dear friends and allies; Todd and Amy and their children Luke and fiancée Amanda, Will and Charlie.

The family wishes to recognize and thank all the supportive friends and caregivers throughout Betty’s years at Primrose Assisted Living Center in Wausau, WI and PCHCC. The staff providing palliative and then hospice care, were instrumental in making Betty’s last two years and final days as comfortable as possible.

Since we cannot gather at this time to celebrate Betty’s life, take a moment, wherever you are, to do a kind deed for someone in her honor.

A private family committal has taken place at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Wausau, under the direction of the Helke Funeral Home and presided by Father Robert Thorn.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Wausau, WI on Thursday, August 26th at 11:00.

Nancy L. Ziebell

Nancy L. Ziebell, 84 was called to be with the Lord on Sunday October 18th, 2020. She passed away at Aspirus Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

She was born to the late Elmer & Elvira Pagel on February 12th, 1936 in Wausau.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart Richard Ziebell on September 8th, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years together raising their three sons: Scott, Kim & Todd.

Nancy was a homemaker and had a real talent for baking and cooking as her family and friends can attest. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church Ladies Aid and served as president for 2 years. Nancy attended Zion Lutheran School and later graduated from Wausau High School.

Nancy always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her smile always lit up the room. She had a gift for knowing when someone was down or having a bad day, and she would sing “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow” to cheer them up.

Nancy was a wonderful wife, amazing mother and true friend to so many and she always had the ability to bring others together. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed getting together with their “Packer Party Group”. She also enjoyed spending time at their cabin in the north woods, where many happy memories were made with family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband Richard Ziebell, their three sons, Scott (Sue) Ziebell – Wausau, Kim Ziebell – Portland Oregon, Todd (Betty) Ziebell- Chaska Minnesota, Grandchildren Ethan (Mikaela Zuelsdorff) and Zachary Ziebell – US Air Force -Honolulu Hawaii, Monica & Noah Ziebell, Great-grandson Landen Ziebell, Brother Wayne (Evonne) Pagel – Wausau, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger & Jane Ziebell – Wausau, and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Elmer & Elvira Pagel. Also brother-in-law and sister-in-law Raymond & Marilyn (Ziebell) Hintze.

Memorial services will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

Barbara A. Bondgien

Barbara A. Bondgien, 78, Wausau, died Monday May 24, 2021 at Mount View Care Center, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

She was born December 9, 1942, in Oak Creek, daughter of the late Leo and Evelyn (Ames) Pacholski. On August 20, 1966 she married John Bondgien at St. James Catholic Church, Franklin, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death October 11, 2008.

Barbara had been employed as an Elementary and Music School Teacher as well as a Certified Public Accountant and Claims Processor. Among her favorite things to do were knitting, crocheting, puzzles, and crosswords. She was also a member of St. Catherine Council at Holy Name Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Jeanette (Shawn) Wiedenhoeft, Darien, Victoria (Thomas) Rainville, Wausau, Nicholas Bondgien, Oak Dale, Minn.; grandchildren, Andrea (Alex) Imhoff, Casey (Sydney) Wiedenhoeft, Ethan Wiedenhoeft, Jacob Wiedenhoeft, Sarah Wiedenhoeft, John Bondgien, Eva Bondgien, Claudia Bondgien, Andrew Rainville; Great grandchildren, Monroe Imhoff and Skylar Imhoff,; many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Granec.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday May 28, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Medford.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

There will be a parish rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ronald J. Jaecks

Ronald J. Jaecks, 85, Wausau, died Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 28, 1935 in Wausau, son of the late Walter and Evelyn (Huckbody) Jaecks. On November 5, 1955 he married Nola Parks in Wausau.

Ron worked as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpentry Union Local 310. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, canoeing and even built his own canoe. Ron also enjoyed gardening and making his own pickles.He was active in the scouting program all his life and was very involved with his grandsons and their activities.

Survivors include his wife, Nola Jaecks, Wausau; children, Kay (Jeff) Teal, Tomahawk, Roger (Kyong) Jaecks, Columbus, GA and Karen (Brad) White, Rhinelander; grandchildren, Brandon (Morgen) Teal, Edgerton, Justin (Annastacia) White) Superior and Colin White, Rhinelander; step-grandchildren, Charles (Wendy) Green, Georgia and Judy Green, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Dorian, Alexander, Aria, Maxton, Reverie and Henry; step great-grandchildren, Casey and Gavin Green, Georgia; siblings, Dawn (Jim) Henderson, Peoria, IL, Joan Brummond, Wausau, Dennis (Joni) Jaecks, Niles, MI and Marilyn (Lawrence) Muelver, Wausau; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Teal and a brother-in-law, Aaron Brummond.

Memorial services will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Please check back for times.

Robert E Sargent

Robert E Sargent, age 88, died quietly of natural causes Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Brokaw WI. Bob was born Jan1, 1933, in Indianapolis to Paul Sargent and Mary G. (Keim) Sargent. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary, as well as his wife, Ruth Marie (Hansen) Sargent. He has four children including, Jenny (Sargent) Williams, David Sargent, Susan Sargent and James Sargent. He also loved 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Bob proudly served in the ARMY-USAR-AMEDS, SP6 E-6 (P), Fort Lewis WA, Bobs last duty assigned and major command was B Co 135th MED BN 32d Inf Div, Under Hq Sixth U S Army. (29 Oct 61-Honorably discharged 31 Jul 63)

Bobs special interests involved fishing, hunting and camping with his family and grandkids. He was a gentle loving man and will be missed by all who knew him.

We are welcoming all friends and family to gather togethter and celebrate his life on June 5, 2021 at the Shell Lake WI. Memorial Park-Shelter House, from 11:00 am – 2:00pm.

Linda A. Burger

Linda Ann Burger (Sturm), beloved mother and “Granny”, age 69, of Redmond, OR passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2021 of natural causes.

Linda was born in 1951 to Donald and Jean Sturm of Wausau, WI and later became a big sister to two brothers, Jeff and Tom. Linda graduated from Newman High School in Wausau in 1970 and graduated in 1975 from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics.

Her beloved son Jason was born in 1980 and in 1984 the family moved to Redmond. In 1999, she met Dennis Heater, with whom she shared many adventures over their 20+ years together. Linda deeply adored her grandchildren Xander, born in 2002, and Genevieve, born in 2006.

Linda worked at Seventh Street Brew House, Lancair, and Deschutes Office Products. Linda found her true calling as a special education aide at Obsidian Middle School and cared deeply for each of her students. She retired in 2016.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, camping in Oregon and Nevada, collecting rocks and fossils, vacationing in Wisconsin and Montana, watching Packer games, attending concerts, and listening to music.

Linda is survived by her son Jason Burger and grandchildren Xander and Genevieve of Redmond, OR, life-partner Dennis Heater of Redmond, OR, brothers Jeff (Donna) Sturm of Helena, MT and Tom (Sue) Sturm of Shawano, WI, nieces Brook Sturm and Ali Rice, nephews Andy Sturm and Ben Sturm, and too many other relatives to list. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Virtual Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to Oregon Special Olympics.

Mary K. Schlatterer

MARY KAY SCHLATTERER (Gritzmacher)

The gift of Mary’s special life yielded to cancer on May 22, 2021. Mary will be remembered for her kind-heart, intelligence, depth of knowledge, creativity, quick-wit, resilience, honesty, compassion, helpfulness, loyalty, generosity, and humble nature.

Mary was born, raised and lived in Wausau the majority of her life. Mary’s unique ease and casual charm may have been due in part to being the eldest daughter/sister of a family of ten children. Mary was like a ‘second mom’ to some younger siblings. She learned early to not sweat the small stuff and that things have a way of working out. We know what you are thinking: ‘Wouldn’t it be great if that magic could be bottled and shared!’

Mary attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, Wausau East High School (’71) and began college at UWMC. She earned a degree in Psychology from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. She was raised during a period in history that revolutionized the lives of many. Mary however, quietly and steadfastly followed her own compass, choosing with determination to unselfishly nurture the life of another as she pursued her education and vocational goals.

Mary’s passion in life was advocating for and providing practical help to underprivileged and underserved populations in the community. She provided supportive services for many local citizens with mental disabilities.

Mary met the love of her life in 1992, and shared a wonderful married life with Jeff. She possessed ‘the right stuff’ that made her the best partner, spouse, friend and roommate: quick humor, kindness, ability to work together and she did not sweat the small stuff.

Mary led what may have mistakenly appeared at a stranger’s glance to be a ‘nice neighbor living a simple life in retirement.’ Mary always made life interesting by trying new things, She constantly engaged in a variety of activities, interests and ongoing education with enormous enthusiasm. Retirement gave Mary the time to really enjoy her love of the arts: theatre, other visual arts and music. Mary enjoyed live music and stage productions locally and in the Twin Cities.

In retirement, Mary expanded her lifetime interest and gifted talent as an artist. Mary and Jeff renovated two homes together. Mary’s artistic eye and imagination led to dramatic, functional transformations of space. Mary also wanted to take up pottery. Within six weeks of acquiring a kiln, potter’s wheel and clay, Mary’s pieces were already in an art show. Mary also excelled at the art of complex knitting.

Mary enjoyed the peacefulness of her fish pond at the foot of a long park-like field which will continue to be active every year with butterflies and bees attracted to Mary’s years of artful landscaping. In memory of Mary’s enjoyment of nature, a park bench will be donated to Oak Island Park for others to relax and enjoy the river park environment as Mary did so often.

Mary was predeceased by parents Eugene and Rose Gritzmacher, brothers John and Tom, sister Lucy Reeder, brother-in-law, Jeff Reeder, and godmother and pivotal life influence Pat Taylor.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Jeff Schlatterer, her son Christopher, stepson Tyler, siblings Elizabeth (Steve) Wadzinski of Wausau, Ann (Dale) Mroczenski of Merrill, Christopher (Mary Jo) Gritzmacher of Wausau, Carrie (Troy) Maly of Meadowlands, MN, Susan (John) Gutsch of Wausau, Linda (Bill) Buss of Eland; sister-in-law, Shirley Gritzmacher; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

It is not possible to adequately convey Jeff’s deep appreciation and gratitude for every individual’s help and care over the last two years. Special thanks to the outstanding commitments of Mary’s sister Carrie who for many weeks stayed by Mary’s side, Mary’s brother Chris and his son Alex, Mary’s sister Annie for her visits and for loading movies on Mary’s computer for entertainment when it became too difficult for Mary to read, sister Susan for her many visits; Mary’s sister-in-law Shirley for keeping the tradition of Wednesday lunch with Mary, friend Kathy who understood Mary’s needs and the isolation of illness, visited religiously, and served as courier of library books, and to the dedicated medical and hospice professionals with Aspirus for their steadfast care and strong support.

While we will miss Mary terribly in this life, we wish her well in her new journey. In Memory, Jeff asks that we all seek out and cherish time with loved ones, and really appreciate the unique attributes that make the people in your lives special.

An open house to celebrate Mary’s life and visit Mary’s family and friends, will take place at The American Legion – Bunker’s in Wausau, on June 4, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. This open house will follow a private family service. John Buettgen Funeral Home, Schofield, is handling arrangements.

Marjorie M. Manecke

Marjorie M. Manecke, 86, Edgar died peacefully at her home with family by her side on Monday, May 24, 2021.

She was born to Eugene and Anna Podevels on July 16, 1934 and was the youngest of four children. On August 28, 1954 she married Orville Manecke and started a family.

During her lifetime she worked at the Wausau Public Library, provided childcare services to a neighbor, worked in the ginseng fields, worked for Figi’s and Fiskar’s, cleaned the church, and worked part time for Marathon Cheese when she retired in 2009.

Her greatest accomplishment was caring for her husband and twelve children. In her free time she could be found making quilts, completing jigsaw puzzles, playing Canasta, and working on her vegetable and flower gardens. One of our fondest memories as their children is how Orville and Marjorie elegantly glided across the dance floors when dancing the polka at weddings. She was a true Proverbs 31 wife and woman!

She is survived by eleven of her children: Randy (Barb) Manecke, Kronenwetter; Sandra Herring, Wausau; Steve (Cindy), Wausau; Bonnie (Ken) Leitermann, Tomahawk; Nancy (Jerry) Jagmin, Tomahawk; Lori (Al) Nowak, Edgar; Patricia (Vernon) Matushak, Rib Mountain; Karen (Aimee) Elliot, Wausau; Diane (Brian) Hall, Mosinee; David (Denise) Manecke, Athens; Tim Manecke, Colby; and one sister Marie Dahlke, Colby.

Her grandchildren include Jason Manecke, Chad Mroczenski, Sheila Secord and Carrie Mroczenski-Schneeburger, Dianna Laney, Eric Herring, Alex Manecke, Frankie Manecke, Clayton Leitermann, Melissa Trevino, Jamie Johnson, Mindy Sowatzke, Alisha Simonson, Jeremiah Nowak, Amanda Nowak, Jennifer Matushak, Taylor Matushak, Dustin Hall, Bryant Hall, Devin Hall, Ben Martyn, Austin Manecke, Christian Manecke, Ellyanne Manecke, Alyssa Manecke and Ashley Manecke. Margie was also blessed with 22 great grandchildren .

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Orville, one son Kevin Manecke and two siblings Erma Kaisershot and LaVerne Podevels.

Family and friends may join with Margie’s children and their families for a pre-service gathering at Hope Lutheran Church on June 5, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 AM. The Celebration of Margie’s Life will begin at 11:00AM.

There will be a private burial service for the immediate family after the service.

Jim Staffeil

Jim Staffeil, 71, of Medford, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a battle with health complications.

Jim was born on January 4, 1950 in the family farmhouse to the late Roger Staffeil and Grace (Hertz) Staffeil. He was the second born of seven children and worked on the family farm; which he later purchased from his parents and passed on to his children. He graduated from Colby High School in 1968.

Jim married Cheryl “Cheri” Beste on May 13, 1972. They had two children, a daughter (Tonia) and son (Daniel) while making Medford their home.Jim worked for Melvin Companies for 30 years and then Midway Steel before retiring. In retirement Jim enjoyed growing his garden, larger each year, while always bringing family and friends fresh vegetables. He and Cheri enjoyed traveling. Jim’s favorite destination was Las Vegas.

For many years “making wood” was a favorite pastime much to Cheri’s and his children’s chagrin. Many tales were shared around the holidays about the many escapades that occurred while “making wood.”

Jim loved, Loved, LOVED talking politics, providing his opinion to get a rise out of others, especially his children. He was always telling jokes, making others laugh, and willing to give a helping hand. Jim enjoyed being part of a large family and spent as much time with family members as he could. There was always a family event to attend.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cheri and their two children, Tonia (Ron) Gilray, Daniel (Erika) Staffeil and six grandchildren: Peyton and Madison Gilray, Cole and Jenna Butalla, Brooke Murphy and Klaire Staffeil. His siblings: Diane Slowiak, Cheryl (Kenny) Barrick, Carol (Herb) Chapman, Jeff (Lisa) Staffeil and Kevin Staffeil, Brothers-in-Law Tom Schmitz, David (Jane) Beste, Sisters-in-Law Sally (Tom) Frey, Renee (Jack) DeHavan, Sue (Dick) Schimelfenyg, Lynne Sparks and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sister Sharon Schmitz, Brother-in-Law Terry Slowiak and his Mother and Father-in-Law Roman and Julianne Beste.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and case managers at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the care they provided Jim throughout his stay.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Community United Church of Christ at 510 E Broadway Medford, Pastor Mary Jo Laabs will preside. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until the time of service at the church.

Sherry Wanta

Sherry Wanta, 62, of Bevent passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was the youngest of 6 children, born on August 1st, 1958 to Walter and Doris (Lindberg) Wolfe. Born and raised in the Wausau area, she graduated Wausau East High in 1976.

Upon graduation she worked as a legal aid for a short time then went to K-Mart, where she worked for over 20 years. After K-Mart closed, she spent 10 years at Walgreens until she retired to enjoy more time with her family.

She lived in Wausau for most of her life until moving out to the Township of Bevent, with her husband Leroy. After 12 years of “dating”, Sherry and Leroy wed on February 14th, 2001.

Most of all, Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly watching and spending time with her 4-year-old grandson, Kadyn. She loved her dogs that she had over the years Muffy, Rose, and Toby. She loved spending time with her life-long friend, Pam (Ruenger) Raduechel. She thought of Pam and her family as an extension of her own family.

Over the years, Sherry built a very strong bond with Leroy’s sister, Marlene. They would speak regularly over the phone and spend the weeks together when Marlene would come up to visit from Arizona.

Never afraid to strike up a conversation, she loved meeting new people every day at work and the places she went. She also loved to travel, whether it was exploring the state of Wisconsin or visiting faraway places like Egypt, Israel, and Amsterdam. Her favorite trip was her honeymoon with Leroy, a road trip to Vegas!

She couldn’t pass up a trip to a little thrift store or a good garage sale and enjoyed having her own garage sale every year. Sherry found joy in many of the simple things in life, like reading, watching movies, and doing a good crossword puzzle. She also loved playing games, whether it be bingo and slots at the casino or just a simple, yet competitive, game of Gin or Yahtzee at home with her husband.

Sherry is survived by her husband Leroy Wanta; son Brandon (Sam) Wolfe; stepdaughters Terry (Ken) Larsen, Tina (Troy) Lehman; brothers Duane (Liz) Wolfe, Clark (Marry) Wolfe; sister Julie (Randy) Sawyer; sister in-law Marleen Kleman; grandson Kadyn Wolfe; step-grandson Kyle (Keri) Gorski, step-granddaughter Krystal (Jon) Novitzke; 4 step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Denis and John (Carol) Wolfe, and her father and mother in-law Edward and Beatrice Wanta.

A celebration of life is being planned and details will be communicated to family and friends when they are finalized.

