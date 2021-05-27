Wausau Pilot & Review

A 30-year-old Eagle River man is in custody after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted a search of his home, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Ryan D. Shelton was arrested yesterday on charges of possession of child pornography.

Agents with the Wisconsin DOJ Dept. of Criminal Investigation, with deputies from the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department and Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, led the investigation and seearched Shelton’s home in the 5800 block of Perch Lake Road.

Shelton is being held at the Vilas County jail pending charges.

No additional details have been released about the case.

Like this: Like Loading...