Wausau, Wis. – Each year in north central Wisconsin, the Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. But beyond the camping, picnics and parades, the holiday holds great meaning, honoring the men and women in the military who fought for our freedom – but never came home.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Annette Langlois Grunseth, a Wisconsin poet whose newly released book chronicles the Vietnam War experience through the eyes of her brother, an Army sergeant who served and later died as a result of his exposure to Agent Orange. Wisconsin Veterans Museum Director Chris Kolakowski will also join the conversation to discuss the museum’s mission and the history and significance of Memorial Day.

Listeners are encouraged to call 800-780-9742 with their questions during the program or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

