Prevail Bank has recently donated $1,500 to Junior Achievement of Northcentral Wisconsin to help prepare local youths for the modern workforce.

With this donation, Prevail Bank helps JA in its mission to bridge the gap between traditional education and real-life economics.

“Prevail Bank’s generous contribution enhances and supports financial literacy education, work readiness and entrepreneurial skills of local Marathon County students,” said Mari Stein, senior regional director for JA of Wisconsin.





