(WAUSAU, WI) – The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin recently distributed $94,700 through  its Community Arts Grant Fund to 20 local organizations to assist them with their arts-related programming.  

Projects designed to complement, enhance, or expand new or existing cultural activities throughout Marathon  County were eligible to receive funding. To qualify, some portion or outcome of the project must be open to the  public.  

“After a year of uncertainty and canceled events in 2020, the Community Arts Grant committee  reviewed applications with a renewed sense of hope and excitement for the future of arts programming  in our community” said Ann Werth, Chair of the Distributions Committee of the Community Foundation.  “We look forward with anticipation for the events that will take place within our community this year that  draw people from around the region to our area.”  

Funding for the Community Arts Grant program has been provided through the Wisconsin Arts Board, a state  agency, the B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation, and the Community Foundation of North Central  Wisconsin’s Wausau?Marathon County Fund. The Wisconsin Arts Board awarded an $19,700 grant to the  Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and  the Wisconsin Arts Board, to bring decision-making on arts funding to the local level. Partnered by a $25,000 grant from the Foundation’s Wausau?Marathon County Fund, and a $50,000 match by the B.A. & Esther  Greenheck Foundation this program will continue to make a tremendous impact on the Arts within Marathon  County in the upcoming year. 

The deadline to apply for a Community Arts Grant in 2022 is April 15. Contact Sue Nelson, Program Officer at  the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin at 715-845-9555 for grant guidelines and application  instructions.  

List of 2021 grant recipients:

Central WI Educational Theater Alliance: $5,100 Production of CATS 

Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra: $1,870 Dorothy Vetter Memorial Education Concerts for  Fourth Graders 

Central Wisconsin Water Ski Show Team: $2,290 Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Show Production 

Community Ballet Program: $6,100 

2021-22 Program Year 

Kids from Wisconsin: $5,000 

Community Arts Spotlight and Performance 

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum: $6,300 A Glass Act 

LuCille Tack Center for the Arts: $6,200 2021-22 Arts Adventure Educational Series 

Marathon County Public Library: $6,200 Central Wisconsin Book Festival 

Opera for the Young: $1,695 

Cinderella in Marathon County 

Performing Arts Foundation: $6,100 

Access for All Program at the Grand 2021-22  Season 

Rise Up Central Wisconsin: $6,100 

“Project Hope” – Rise Up’s Response to the COVID 19 Pandemic 

Robert W. Monk Gardens: $6,000 

Theatre in the Gardens 

South Beach Chamber Ensemble: $5,135 South Beach Up North 2022 

Summit Players Theatre: $3,000 

Shakespeare in the State Parks – The Winter’s Tale 

Village of Kronenwetter: $5,000 

Kronenwetter Historical Mural  

Wausau Community Theater: $5,100 

Pippin  

Wausau Concert Band: $700 

Band Concert 

Wausau Conservatory of Music: $6,000 WCM 2021 Summer Programming  

Wausau Events: $6,300 

Concerts on the Square 

Wausau River District: $4,510 

Art Lives Here: Lighted Sculpture Contest