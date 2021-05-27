(WAUSAU, WI) – The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin recently distributed $94,700 through its Community Arts Grant Fund to 20 local organizations to assist them with their arts-related programming.

Projects designed to complement, enhance, or expand new or existing cultural activities throughout Marathon County were eligible to receive funding. To qualify, some portion or outcome of the project must be open to the public.

“After a year of uncertainty and canceled events in 2020, the Community Arts Grant committee reviewed applications with a renewed sense of hope and excitement for the future of arts programming in our community” said Ann Werth, Chair of the Distributions Committee of the Community Foundation. “We look forward with anticipation for the events that will take place within our community this year that draw people from around the region to our area.”

Funding for the Community Arts Grant program has been provided through the Wisconsin Arts Board, a state agency, the B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation, and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin’s Wausau?Marathon County Fund. The Wisconsin Arts Board awarded an $19,700 grant to the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wisconsin Arts Board, to bring decision-making on arts funding to the local level. Partnered by a $25,000 grant from the Foundation’s Wausau?Marathon County Fund, and a $50,000 match by the B.A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation this program will continue to make a tremendous impact on the Arts within Marathon County in the upcoming year.

The deadline to apply for a Community Arts Grant in 2022 is April 15. Contact Sue Nelson, Program Officer at the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin at 715-845-9555 for grant guidelines and application instructions.

List of 2021 grant recipients:

Central WI Educational Theater Alliance: $5,100 Production of CATS

Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra: $1,870 Dorothy Vetter Memorial Education Concerts for Fourth Graders

Central Wisconsin Water Ski Show Team: $2,290 Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Show Production

Community Ballet Program: $6,100

2021-22 Program Year

Kids from Wisconsin: $5,000

Community Arts Spotlight and Performance

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum: $6,300 A Glass Act

LuCille Tack Center for the Arts: $6,200 2021-22 Arts Adventure Educational Series

Marathon County Public Library: $6,200 Central Wisconsin Book Festival

Opera for the Young: $1,695

Cinderella in Marathon County

Performing Arts Foundation: $6,100

Access for All Program at the Grand 2021-22 Season

Rise Up Central Wisconsin: $6,100

“Project Hope” – Rise Up’s Response to the COVID 19 Pandemic

Robert W. Monk Gardens: $6,000

Theatre in the Gardens

South Beach Chamber Ensemble: $5,135 South Beach Up North 2022

Summit Players Theatre: $3,000

Shakespeare in the State Parks – The Winter’s Tale

Village of Kronenwetter: $5,000

Kronenwetter Historical Mural

Wausau Community Theater: $5,100

Pippin

Wausau Concert Band: $700

Band Concert

Wausau Conservatory of Music: $6,000 WCM 2021 Summer Programming

Wausau Events: $6,300

Concerts on the Square

Wausau River District: $4,510

Art Lives Here: Lighted Sculpture Contest

