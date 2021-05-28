(WAUSAU)-The “Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee” group held a ceremony at Denny’s in Rothschild on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 to raise a new flag and pay tribute to our fallen Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard Veterans…

In gratitude for the freedom that we enjoy today

because of these brave individuals.

War is often not the best policy.

But the heroes that wars produce are the best of America.

Thank you for being there and thank all of our veterans for their service.

Story and photos complements of Mike Heilmann

