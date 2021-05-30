By Shereen Siewert

Stellantis, the company that now owns Fiat Chrysler, said Friday a recall is underway for more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks, an effort to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off the vehicles.

The recall covers certain 2012 through 2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickups, and Ram 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis vehicles, mainly in North America. All of the affected trucks had dual rear wheels more commonly called “duallys.” They also have flanged lug nuts and are predominately in North America. A flanged nut has a flange or ridge that nests into a recess around the lug nut hole of the wheel.

Company officials say lug nuts could be overtightened if owners remove and reattach the wheels, or if the wheels are reattached during servicing. If the owner’s manual instructions are followed, wheel studs could be compromised, leading to wheel separation.

The company formed in January from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group. No injuries have been reported so far, company officials said, and dealers now have correct service instructions. Vehicles being produced now are being delivered with updated owners manuals.

Dealers will correct the manuals and inspect and replace wheel studs if needed. Owners will be notified within eight weeks.

