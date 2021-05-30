By Shereen Siewert

A 35-year-old teacher formerly with the Portage Community School District is facing felony charges after she allegedly had sex with a student on two occasions.

Abby M. Dibbs, of Cross Plains, faces two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff. Dibbs was arrested after district officials contacted police. She was an English teacher at the district.

Dibbs appeared Friday in Columbia County Circuit Court, where Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $3,500 cash bond. Dibbs may not have contact with the alleged 17-year-old victim or go on the high school premises. She remained in custody as of Friday afternoon, according to online records.

District officials, in a statement, said Dibbs is no longer employed by the Portage Community School District and will not be returning to the classroom.

“Upon learning of this matter, the District responded immediately and contacted law enforcement. The District will not be commenting further to ensure that there is no disruption to the investigation by law enforcement and to protect the privacy of others involved,” the statement said.

“We feel confident that the high school and all district buildings are safe and secure for all students and staff. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement in addressing this matter. District officials will continue to monitor our schools to ensure a safe environment.”

