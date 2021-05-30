Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

McLit of Marathon County Literacy: Volunteer for Parent/Toddler program. Work with children ages 2 – 5 a couple hours a week on a regular schedule. This is an exciting new program led by a college professor. Leave message for Colleen at 715-679-6170, call or text. Or email mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

The Neighbors’ Place Pantry Help: Volunteers are needed for guest intake, loading carts, stocking shelves and handing out food. Shifts are approximately Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Contact Bettina at Bettina@neighborsplace.org or call 715-845-1966

Digitization Assistance. The Marathon County Historical Society is looking for people to take old photos and documents to convert to digitized form. Training provided. Contact Ben at 715-842-5750 or bclark@marathoncountyhistory.org.

More Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com to find opportunities YOU can fill!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Undergarments Needed: Briefs, Boxers and T-shirts. Bare Necessities is a project of the Workplace Volunteer Council. Women’s, men’s, girl’s and boy’s items needed, with boys size 2T, 3T and 4T especially needed right now. Contact Janet at 715-359-2073.

Tennis Balls for Good News Project. Tennis balls are used on the legs of walkers that are distributed through the Health Equipment Lending Program (HELP Closet). Call Toni at 715-843-5985 to arrange donation. Tennis balls do not need to be precut. All donations are tax deductible.

Linens Appreciated. New sheet sets (twin, full or queen) and towel sets are always welcome for new guests at The Women’s Community. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or alliewomenscommunity.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

