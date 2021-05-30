By Shereen Siewert

A 36-year-old Oneida County Sheriff’s sergeant died Saturday in an ATV crash in northern Wisconsin, officials said.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of a crash on Trail 17 at Riverside Drive in the town of Oma.

Police say the victim, identified as Sgt. Anton “Archie” Keelin, struck an object with his ATV, was ejected and struck a tree. When deputies arrived on scene CPR was underway and lifesaving efforts continued while Keelin was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Ironwood, Mich.

Keelin died of his injuries, officials said.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR are investigating the crash, which was not witnessed by the group in which Keelin was traveling.

