WAUSAU – The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin recently distributed $94,700 through its Community Arts Grant Fund to 20 local organizations to assist them with their arts-related programming.

Projects designed to complement, enhance or expand new or existing cultural activities throughout Marathon County were eligible to receive funding, the foundation said. To qualify, some portion or outcome of a project must be open to the public.

“After a year of uncertainty and canceled events in 2020, the Community Arts Grant committee reviewed applications with a renewed sense of hope and excitement for the future of arts programming in our community” said Ann Werth, chairwoman of the distributions committee of the Community Foundation, in a news release. “We look forward with anticipation for the events that will take place within our community this year that draw people from around the region to our area.”

Community Arts Grants



Central Wisconsin Educational Theater Alliance: $5,100

Production of “Cats”

Rise Up Central Wisconsin: $6,100

Project Hope – Rise Up’s Response to the COVID19 Pandemic

Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra: $1,870

Dorothy Vetter Memorial Education Concerts for Fourth-Graders

Robert W. Monk Gardens: $6,000

Theatre in the Gardens

Central Wisconsin Water Ski Show Team: $2,290

Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Show Production

South Beach Chamber Ensemble: $5,135

South Beach Up North 2022

Community Ballet Program: $6,100

2021-22 Program Year

Summit Players Theatre: $3,000

Shakespeare in the State Parks – “The Winter’s Tale”

Kids from Wisconsin: $5,000

Community Arts Spotlight and Performance

Village of Kronenwetter: $5,000

Kronenwetter Historical Mural

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum: $6,300

“A Glass Act”

Wausau Community Theater: $5,100

“Pippin”

LuCille Tack Center for the Arts: $6,200

2021-22 Arts Adventure Educational Series

Wausau Concert Band: $700

Band Concert

Marathon County Public Library: $6,200

Central Wisconsin Book Festival

Wausau Conservatory of Music: $6,000

WCM 2021 Summer Programming

Opera for the Young: $1,695

“Cinderella in Marathon County”

Wausau Events: $6,300

Concerts on the Square

Performing Arts Foundation: $6,100

Access for All Program at the Grand 2021-22 Season

Wausau River District: $4,510

Art Lives Here: Lighted Sculpture Contest

The deadline to apply for a Community Arts Grant in 2022 is April 15. Contact Sue Nelson, program officer at the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin at 715-845-9555 for grant guidelines and application instructions.

