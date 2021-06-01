WAUSAU – The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin recently distributed $94,700 through its Community Arts Grant Fund to 20 local organizations to assist them with their arts-related programming.
Projects designed to complement, enhance or expand new or existing cultural activities throughout Marathon County were eligible to receive funding, the foundation said. To qualify, some portion or outcome of a project must be open to the public.
“After a year of uncertainty and canceled events in 2020, the Community Arts Grant committee reviewed applications with a renewed sense of hope and excitement for the future of arts programming in our community” said Ann Werth, chairwoman of the distributions committee of the Community Foundation, in a news release. “We look forward with anticipation for the events that will take place within our community this year that draw people from around the region to our area.”
Community Arts Grants
Central Wisconsin Educational Theater Alliance: $5,100
Production of “Cats”
Rise Up Central Wisconsin: $6,100
Project Hope – Rise Up’s Response to the COVID19 Pandemic
Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra: $1,870
Dorothy Vetter Memorial Education Concerts for Fourth-Graders
Robert W. Monk Gardens: $6,000
Theatre in the Gardens
Central Wisconsin Water Ski Show Team: $2,290
Central Wisconsin Water Walkers Show Production
South Beach Chamber Ensemble: $5,135
South Beach Up North 2022
Community Ballet Program: $6,100
2021-22 Program Year
Summit Players Theatre: $3,000
Shakespeare in the State Parks – “The Winter’s Tale”
Kids from Wisconsin: $5,000
Community Arts Spotlight and Performance
Village of Kronenwetter: $5,000
Kronenwetter Historical Mural
Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum: $6,300
“A Glass Act”
Wausau Community Theater: $5,100
“Pippin”
LuCille Tack Center for the Arts: $6,200
2021-22 Arts Adventure Educational Series
Wausau Concert Band: $700
Band Concert
Marathon County Public Library: $6,200
Central Wisconsin Book Festival
Wausau Conservatory of Music: $6,000
WCM 2021 Summer Programming
Opera for the Young: $1,695
“Cinderella in Marathon County”
Wausau Events: $6,300
Concerts on the Square
Performing Arts Foundation: $6,100
Access for All Program at the Grand 2021-22 Season
Wausau River District: $4,510
Art Lives Here: Lighted Sculpture Contest
The deadline to apply for a Community Arts Grant in 2022 is April 15. Contact Sue Nelson, program officer at the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin at 715-845-9555 for grant guidelines and application instructions.