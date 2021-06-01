MADISON — More than 1,000 nursing and pharmacy students across the University of Wisconsin System have provided COVID-19 vaccinations and earned a $500 tuition credit while also receiving valuable work experience, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced recently.

Thompson also reiterated that the UW System is offering a second vaccination credit opportunity throughout the summer, from May 23 to Aug. 31.

“When our communities needed them, our students stepped up to help us beat back the pandemic,” Thompson said in a news release. “I am so very proud of them, and I am very grateful to the excellent nursing and pharmacy faculty, staff and deans who helped make this possible.”

Overall, 1,042 nursing and pharmacy students participated in the initiative through May 22. The credit will be funded through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The summer $500 tuition credit will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:

Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the 2021 summer session or fall 2021 semester.

Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between May 23 and Aug. 31.

Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a faculty supervisor if not currently licensed.

Interested students should contact their dean’s office.

