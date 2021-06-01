NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — A Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees is closing, officials with Clearwater Paper Corp. announced Monday.

The Fox Valley facility is transitioning from its away-from-home tissue business and plans to shut down in July, officials said.

“Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our Neenah location and assets cannot cost effectively compete in the markets that we serve,” said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer. “This was a difficult decision, because it affects our people, their families and the Neenah community.”

The company says it will work closely with the union and state employment agencies to help employees receive training to find new jobs.. The company will also offer career assistance services for employees.

Clearwater Paper acquired the Neenah mill in 2010 and produced private brand tissue products for commercial and retail customers. The company is based in Spokane, Washington.

