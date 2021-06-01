WAUSAU – Students who planned to attend college in 2020-2021 but were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to earn free summer 2021 tuition through Northcentral Technical College’s new COVID Catch Up program.

Under the COVID Catch Up program, eligible students may take up to six college credits in select courses during the summer 2021 term. In addition to free tuition, eligible students will receive all essential books/learning supplies at no cost.

“We recognize the sacrifices that students have had to make due to the COVID-19 pandemic – from missing out on the opportunity to take dual enrollment and college courses at NTC while in high school to needing to pause or delay their education,” said Lori Weyers, president, Northcentral Technical College. “This opportunity honors the accomplishments of 2020 and 2021 high school graduates and provides an opportunity for them to start their educational journey this summer.”

Anyone who is interested in learning more can visit www.ntc.edu/COVIDcatchup or call NTC’s Director of Student Recruitment, Ashley Deaver, at 715-803-1681.

