STEVENS POINT – Thanks to scholarships, Gabrielle Bolwerk was able to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point without any student debt.

She is among 987 students who received scholarships in the 2020-21 academic year because of gifts from UW-Stevens Point alumni and friends.

“I am so entirely thankful for this, as I can enter the workforce without having to worry about loan payments. Because I didn’t have to worry so much about paying tuition, I was able to focus more on school and friends than working multiple jobs,” said Bolwerk, who completed her degree this month.

She received a $1,500 scholarship as the Outstanding Undergraduate College of Natural Resources Student. She was active in Students for Sustainability and worked in the Office of Sustainability and at Central Rivers Farmshed.

UW-Stevens Point’s annual Day of Giving focuses on student scholarships, which help students enroll and continue at UW-Stevens Point to complete their degrees.

More than $71,000 was donated during the 24-hour Day of Giving May 4. Academic colleges set up Power Hour challenges, and individuals provided matching gifts to encourage giving.

Chancellor Thomas Gibson donated $1 to student scholarships for every selfie posted on social media with the hashtag #UWSPGivesBack. The total 560 selfies nearly doubled the previous number. In fact, #UWSPGivesBack was trending in Wisconsin on Twitter for hours, the longest the hashtag has ever trended.

“We are grateful for this generosity and for the number of new donors,” Gibson said. “When alumni, friends and employees support the Day of Giving, they help transform the lives of our students, their families and the communities they will call home. This demonstrates just how special a place UW-Stevens Point is.”

The next Day of Giving will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Learn more here.

Source: UW-Stevens Point

