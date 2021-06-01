Frank “Butch” Lewitzke

Our beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, and your friend, Frank “Butch” O. Lewitzke, Jr., 63, crossed over to join his heavenly family on May 26, 2021.

Butch, a giving man, dedicated brother, and lovingly gruff old soul, was born October 16, 1957, son of Franklin O. Lewitzke, Sr. and the late Patricia Ritz Lewitzke, who passed away August 14, 1983.

He was a lifelong resident of Wausau. While attending Wausau East High School, he worked part-time at Fanny Farmer Candy Store and played on the Wausau East football team. He graduated in June of 1976 and went on to work at Marathon Electric, then on to Kraft Cheese.

In May 1981, he joined the United States Marine Corps. Following basic training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton (San Diego) he served his country in the military as a Marine MP. After completing his service in May 1985 he returned to Wausau and Kraft Cheese. After several years he moved on to work at Lemke Cheese & Packaging, which then became Great Lakes Cheese Company, from where he retired in January 2018.

Over the years he spent time enjoying softball, golf, fishing, fox and rabbit hunting as well as whitetailed deer hunting. He also spent time mentoring and volunteering as a volunteer football coach at his alma mater, Wausau East.

Butch is survived by his father Franklin (Connie) Lewitzke, Sr. and siblings John Lewitzke (Minneapolis), Tim (Angela) Bratz, David (Emilia) Bratz, and Cheryl (Mike) Wogernese; niece and nephews Ellie, Evan, Parker, and Preston. Butch loved being an uncle and especially a Godfather to Preston, with whom he had many lively debates and conversations. He was preceded in death by his Mother Patricia, paternal grandparents Otto and Lydia (Gernetzke) Lewitzke, and maternal grandparents Robert and Lauretta (Rajek) Ritz.

A small private family gathering is planned at the Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, on Friday June 4th, immediately followed by burial in the Restlawn Memorial Park. Face coverings are strongly requested.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Frank’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403.

Brainard Funeral Home-Wausau Chapel is coordinating services for the family.

Gerald D. Makie, PhD.

Gerald D. Makie, PhD., (82) passed away on May 28th after a brief illness. Gerald grew up in northern Wisconsin and was proud of his Finnish heritage. An avid outdoorsman, Gerald enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and boating. He especially liked to golf with friends and family. Gerald was a talented accordionist, played in numerous bands, and taught lessons for many groups of students. He played multiple instruments and obtained a degree in music before pursuing education administration. After earning a PhD in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Gerald served as superintendent of schools, most recently for thirteen years at D.C. Everest, after which he retired. He was engaged in education at the state and national level and was a member of various boards and committees. Public service was very important to Gerald. He was a member of the Lions Club, Rotary Club, as well as the Elks Club. He was also an active member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.



After retirement, Gerald and his wife of 61 years, Joan, loved to travel. They spent many years exploring the states in their RV. Southern California was a favorite destination, as was northern Wisconsin.

Along with his wife, Gerald is survived by his two children, Kim and Todd. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Carden Stephenson

Carden Stephenson, Wausau, WI, (formerly of White Lake, WI), entered his eternal home in Heaven with Jesus, his Savior, on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Born on February 19, 1946, to Ralph and Esther Stephenson, in Chicago, IL, he married Lynn Ressler, October 16, 1965, at Midwest Bible Church, Chicago.

He is survived by Lynn (married 55 years), sons Maxwell and Cory (Jennifer), grandchildren Emily, Hailey, and Nicholas Stephenson, his brother, Randy (Bonnie) Stephenson, sister-in-law, Helen Ressler, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Bob Ressler.

Early in life, Carden accepted the forgiveness of sins by placing his trust in Jesus as his Savior. That lifechanging decision was the beginning of a life of love for and service to his God.

Carden served in the United States Army for three years, residing in Germany for two of those years. Next, he was a firefighter, paramedic, and plumber in Hoffman Estates, IL, for 20 years. Carden considered serving most recently at Silver Birch Ranch (White Lake, WI) for 20 years as one of the most fulfilling seasons of his life. Coffee breaks with Carden were memorable times of sharing life with his coworkers. He always had a story or joke to tell and brighten someone’s day.

Carden and Lynn offered long-term hospitality in the extra rooms at their homes to many young people in transitional stages of life. Those young people have become lifelong adult friends.

Another highlight of Carden’s life was investing as a leader in children’s weekly youth ministry in Arlington Heights, IL, and Antigo, WI, in the AWANA and CrossTrainers Youth Clubs, and as a Sunday School teacher, for a total of 50 years of service.

A celebration of Carden’s life will be held on Monday, June 7, at 1pm at Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo, WI. There will be a visitation at the church from 12-1pm and refreshments following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Silver Birch Ranch, N6120 Sawyer Lake Road, White Lake, WI 54491, or contributed online at silverbirchranch.org/donate.

“For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.” Romans 14:8

Rebecca J. Binker

Rebecca J. Binker, 63, died May 25, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a battle with cancer.

She was born August 24, 1957 in Caldwell, Idaho, the adopted daughter of Bruce Edwin and Audrey Gay (Delp) Manning. On June 7, 1980 she married Eric Binker in Springfield, Oregon.

Rebecca was a talented musician, singer and was accompanist for Christian concerts in South America, Oregon, Hawaii, and Georgia. She had many talents including interior decorating, crocheting and gardening. She loved to host events for women’s ministries; a trusted friend to many. Above all, she was a shining beacon of Biblical truth, devoted wife and wonderful mother; raising three unique and special children whom she single-handedly homeschooled.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Husted Binker; children, David Josiah Kealoha Binker, Erica Elizabeth Joanna Smuda (Ryan), Daniel Paul Husted Binker; grandson, Brendan James Smuda; sisters, Teresa Manning, Debra Demmert, and Amanda Biggs; brothers, Samuel Lee Canite and David Manning; father, Bruce Manning.

She was preceded in death by her birth mother Ruth Yvonne (Carey) Farris, and adoption mother, Audrey Gay Manning.

Rebecca will be greatly missed by all who knew her throughout the entire world.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Larry P. Raymond

Chef Larry Raymond, 67, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, found peace after a long illness on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Larry was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 10, 1953, to Ellamae Long and Ray Galbraith. Larry was a proud graduate of Washburne Trade School’s Chef Training program which cemented his passion for foodservice.

A tirelessly dedicated hospitality professional throughout the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, Larry had many proud accomplishments in his career including: apprenticeship and position as swing cook at the legendary Drake Hotel in Chicago; chef of the Zodiac Restaurant at Neiman-Marcus, Northbrook Court; chef for the employee cafeteria and the John Parker executive dining room at Sentry Insurance; general manager of foodservice SentryWorld in Stevens Point; lecturer in Foodservice Administration at UW-Stevens Point; completed a certification as a Foodservice Management Professional; nine years as general manager of the Wausau Club; 14-year member of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association served one term as president; recognized as one of WRA’s Outstanding Restaurateurs of the Year, Wisconsin River Valley Chapter, 1989 and 1998; Voted Best New Restaurant in Wisconsin, 1996, by Wisconsin Trails; and ultimately fulfilled his lifelong dream of opening his own restaurant, Larry Raymond’s at Greenwood Hills followed by Larry Raymond’s Tavern on the Square.

Most notably, however, Larry was known for the creation of Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce. In 1985, Larry and brother Dave took second place in the Mike Royko Ribfest in Chicago with Larry’s recipe, which launched their business and secured their place in the modern American culinary landscape. Sweet Baby Ray’s enjoys a 50% market share among retail barbecue sauces in the United States, with over 20 unique flavors available in more than 15 countries. With Sweet Baby Ray’s, Larry defined the dominant flavor profile in the retail barbecue category, which continues to be widely loved and often imitated today. When he wasn’t cooking, Larry loved to fish, watch the Chicago Bears, play cards, and critique the local cuisine. His physical stature, larger-than-life personality, and loud voice made him an easily recognizable figure wherever he was, and Larry was well known, well liked, and well respected among friends, family, and colleagues alike.

Survivors include ex-wife of 38 years Betty of Wausau; daughter Monica Toombs (Chris) and grandchildren Betsy and Murphy of San Diego, CA; son Larry “Duce” Raymond II (Sarah) and grandchildren Madeline, Emma, and Lauren of Itasca, IL; sister Paula Corey of Colorado, brother Dave Raymond (Cathy) of Illinois; brother Marc Raymond of Florida; brother Richard Raymond of Colorado, and nieces and nephews.

For those in Wisconsin, a celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 1:00–4:00pm, at the Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge, 713 Grant Street, Wausau, WI.

For those in Chicagoland, a celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 1:00–4:00pm, at the BRIX on the Fox, 260 S Washington St, Carpentersville, IL.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in whichever way you wish.

Mary J. Zelenka

Mary J. Zelenka, 86, Wausau, died Friday May 28, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born April 24, 1935, in Antigo, daughter of the late Michael and Evelyn (Winnega) Noskowiak. On June 9, 1956, she married Jerry Zelenka at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, Antigo. He survives.

Mary was a homemaker, enjoyed baking and was especially fond of the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Among her favorite pastimes she enjoyed with Jerry were camping, traveling and fishing.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Zelenka, her children, Jerry (Laura) Zelenka, Jim (Cindy) Zelenka, Kathy (Allen) Weinkauf, Betty (Ed) Domka; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Mike (Betty) Noskowiak and one sister, Betty (Pat) Curran; one sister-in-law, Ruth Robinson.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Michael Zelenka and one sister, Pat Jessmer.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday June 4, 2021, St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King, Wisconsin. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Agnes Catholic Church for Masses in Mary’s honor.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Towns of Texas and Wausau EMT’s and Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Mary and her family.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jane A. Hannemann

Jane Avis Hannemann, 77 (19 Leap Year Birthdays), Kronenwetter, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home.

Jane was born February 29, 1944 in Wausau to the late Ervin and Avis (Lembert) Tessmer. Following her graduation from Wausau High School; she married the love of her life, Lwellyn “Sonny” Hannemann on June 30, 1962. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Jeanette. Over the years, Jane worked for Kraft, Wausau Insurance, Fiskars and Kolbe & Kolbe. Jane and Sonny celebrated 19 years together before his death on March 17, 1985.

Jane was a very warm and welcoming woman who had a very strong work ethic and dearly loved her family. As Jeanette was growing up, she was always very supportive and reassuring Jeanette that she could do anything she wanted to do with her life and was very proud of all of Jeanette’s accomplishments. Jane adored her grandsons and they were the “joys of her life”. She enjoyed camping and fishing with them; teaching the boys how to fillet a fish and row the boat.

Jane is survived by her loving daughter, Jeanette (Jeff) Stankowski of Marathon; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jo) Railsback of Virginia, Cody (Monica) Stankowski of Mosinee and Dylan (Star) Stankowski of Wausau; great-grandchildren, Colton and Ava; brothers, Jeff (Chris) Tessmer and Glenn (Debra) Tessmer; brother-in-law, Tom Hoffman Sr., and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, James Tessmer and sister, Janet Hoffman.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Sincere appreciation goes to her wonderful friends and neighbors for their kindness and compassion over the years.

Bruce C. Bashore

Bruce C. Bashore, 91, died peacefully on May 30, 2021, at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau with his family at his side.

He was born in Antwerp, Ohio on December 4, 1929, the son of J. Robert Bashore and Marjorie (Smith) Bashore.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Doreen; four sons: Cary Bashore, Merrill, D. Parr Bashore, Tucson, AZ, Grant Bashore, Maui, HI, and Mark (Katrina Crawford) Bashore, Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Charlie Bashore, Blanca Bashore, Colman Bashore, Torin Bashore, and Taroh Bashore.

He is further survived by Doreen’s children: Marc Britten, Woodbury, MN, Andrea (Steve) Britten Mobley, McLean, VA, and Dana Britten, St. Paul, MN; and grandchildren: Jordann Britten, Max Mobley, and Henry Mobley; and a brother, Barry (Anne) Bashore, Maumee, OH.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his brother, J. Robert Bashore, Jr.

Bruce graduated from Libby High School in Toledo, Ohio. After high school he attended Oberlin College on a full academic scholarship, and Oberlin School of Divinity, earning two master’s degrees in theology. He was ordained a minister in 1952 in Battle Creek, Michigan.

In 1951 Bruce married Ann Wright in Waterville, Ohio. Together they had four sons, Cary, Parr, Grant, and Mark. They later divorced.

In 1956, Bruce took his young family, consisting then of Ann and two sons, to Poona, India under the auspices of the United Church of Christ, where they lived for two years working closely with the village people. While there they welcomed their third son, Grant.

Upon returning to the States, Bruce was a minister with the First Congregational Church in Battle Creek before moving his family to Wisconsin to be assistant minister at the First Unitarian Society of Madison.

In 1972 Bruce entered the master’s program at the University of Wisconsin School of Social Work. During his studies there he worked at Mendota Mental Health Institute and became more interested in mental health work. While on the teaching staff he established an evening After Care program in Madison.

In 1974 Bruce took a position as a psychiatric social worker with the Marathon County Health Care System – Merrill Branch where he stayed until his retirement.

Throughout his life Bruce felt a strong need to help people and had a genuine interest in getting to know them. At the same time, he found being outdoors and close to nature to be his true contentment.

Bruce was a man of varied interests. He wrote poetry, played the piano, liked to engage in conversation with anyone on any topic, and loved to cut paths through the woods observing all manner of nature he found there. He was a do-it-yourselfer, undaunted by any project large or small.

As years passed and he was unable to do many of those things, he was still always appreciative of another day.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family wishes to thank all who were involved in Bruce’s care including both the Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services At Home Hospice Team and everyone at Aspirus Hospice House. No formal service will be held.

Michael H. Flamingo

Michael H. Flamingo, 80, of Wausau Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Wausau Manor. He was born on September 28, 1940 to Mike and Margret (Peg) (Rew) Flamingo. He was married to Cathleen (Schroeder) Buss on December 29, 1978.

Michael is survived by his wife Cathy (Schroeder) Flamingo 2 sons Mike Flamingo & very special friend Melissa Hurt, Angelo & Dennete, Flamingo, 2 stepsons Scott Buss & Fiancé Jessica Zeinert, Eric Buss & Special friend Rachael Matis. 3 grandchildren Ashlynne Flamingo, Eli Flamingo, Payton Flamingo and honorary granddaughter Lauren Schuette, his 3 sisters Vicky & Dave Stone, Debbie Richards, Sherry & Larry Resch, and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his dad Mike Flamingo, his sister Beverly Teubert brother-in-law Ron Teubert, his son Anthony (Tony) Flamingo, mom Margret (Peg) Flamingo brother-in-law Jim Richards & by his great nephew Brock Hannaudy.

Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, mowing the lawn and spending time with family and friends.

Marlus F. Hanke

Marlus Fay Hanke, 80, Schofield, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona.

Marlus was born April 28, 1940, in Wausau, daughter of the late Arthur Sr., and Louise Kickbusch. On June 10, 1983, she was united in marriage to David Hanke, who survives.

Marlus was a homemaker and raised her two children and one stepson. She was an active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends talking, sharing a meal and playing cards, especially, Canasta, 31 and Sheepshead. She also loved playing her computer games. Her laughter was contagious; she had a kind heart and a gentle soul.

She is survived by her husband, David Hanke; two children Carla (Paul) Meyers, Todd Cleveland and one stepson Jeremy (Nichole) Hanke. Seven grandchildren: Alesha, Mitch and Makenzie Meyers; Jason, Skylar, Brock and Chrissy Cleveland; three step grandchildren; Ashley (Gunnar) Bode; Olivia and Ethan Hanke. Four great grandchildren: Chandler, Tahlia, Aiyana, Mahceyta, and Ella. She is further survived by her brother Arthur Jr., (Bernice) Kickbusch, as well as many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Janet (Dave) Hackbarth.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Like this: Like Loading...