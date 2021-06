WAUSAU – The Wausau Concert Band continues its yearly tradition of playing summer concerts, free of charge and open to the public. Take your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and enjoy open-air concerts in Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue. The hour-long concerts feature music for young and old alike.

All concerts take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings.

June 10 – Marathon Park Band Shell

June 17 – Marathon Park Band Shell

June 24 – Marathon Park Band Shell

July 1 – Hammond Park

July 8 – Marathon Park Band Shell

July 15 – Marathon Park Band Shell

July 22 – Marathon Park Band Shell

July 29 – Rothschild Pavilion

Aug. 5 – Bull Falls Biergarten

Aug 12 (rain date) – Bull Falls Biergarten

Contact wausauconcertband@yahoo.com with questions.

Like this: Like Loading...