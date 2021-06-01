By Shereen Siewert

Patches of dense fog early Tuesday could complicate the morning commute around Wausau and parts of north central Wisconsin, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

The fog will reduce visibilities below one mile. In some areas, visibility will be reduced to a quarter of a mile, making travel dangerous in spots.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution Tuesday morning, as visibilities can drop significantly in a short distance.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially across central and east-central Wisconsin. These storms are not expected to be severe. Expect a high of about 75 degrees.

