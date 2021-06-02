Wausau Pilot & Review

Wisconsin and U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Major James G. Blaney, according to a news release.

Blaney joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1960, mobilized to federal service in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis and served as the Adjutant General for Wisconsin from 1997 to 2002. During his time as Adjutant General, Blaney oversaw the federal and state missions of the Wisconsin Air and Army National Guards.

He died on Oct. 18, 2020 at age 82.

Funeral services are planned for June 4. The flag order for Friday is in effect from sunrise to sunset.

