By Shereen Siewert

An arrest warrant has been filed for a 49-year-old man accused of supplying a fatal dose of drugs to a Wausau woman and leaving her on the floor to die.

Shaine Spiller, of Weston, faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, manufacturing or delivering heroin, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II or III narcotics and bail jumping in connection with the woman’s death. The charges were filed May 13 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Court records show he has at least seven additional open cases in Marathon County and was out on bond at the time the woman died. He is currently in custody in Kenosha County, where he faces multiple drug charges.

Police say Spiller delivered drugs to the woman on Jan. 3 at her Callon Street home, a combination of heroin and fentanyl. A witness later told police Spiller said he the woman was “so (expletive) high she was on the floor” when he left, but did not say if the woman was alive or dead. The woman’s body was discovered more than a day later by a relative.

Kenosha County is holding Spiller on a $25,000 cash bond. An initial appearance date for Marathon County, where a “body only” arrest warrant was issued May 14, has not yet been set.

Like this: Like Loading...