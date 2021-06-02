Darla J. Oestreicher

Darla Jean Oestreicher (LeMier) passed away on May 14, 2021 at the age of 59 after a courageous battle with lung cancer at the Hospice House of Wausau Wisconsin.

Darla was born to Dale and Virginia (Toni) LeMier on February 15, 1962. Darla grew up in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota and moved to Wisconsin to raise her family. Darla had a heart of gold, which lead her to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and Home Health Caregiver in Superior, Wisconsin and Wausau, Wisconsin. She always saw the good in people, family and strangers alike.

Her love of family, gardening, cooking and home improvement projects created special memories. Her children said that she would see a discarded item on a curb, stop to pick it up, and make it into a thing of beauty. Her favorite flower was lilacs. She would stop the car, have the kids jump out into alleyways and back yards to pick some to take home, because she believed lilacs brought good luck. Darla grew up with an interest in her heritage, she loved attending pow-wows and learning Native American healing traditions. Darla enjoyed traveling to the casino to play bingo and slots. Darla’s family loved her cooking and she could make the most amazing dishes including her special chow mein hot dish, deviled eggs, and chicken salad.

Darla is preceded in death by her parents, and grandson Wesley. She is survived by her children: Jason (Lisa) Oestreicher of Oakland, California; Nicholas Oestreicher; Jeremy (Britta) LeMier; and Heather (Shooter Hayes) LeMier of Wausau, Wisconsin. Grandchildren: Kalin, Kayleigh, Brooklyn, Griffin, Layn, Aili, Bodie, and Gannon. Siblings: Dale LeMier Jr. of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Leslee (Gregory) Kvam of South Range, Wisconsin. Niece and Nephew: Amanda and Scott Kvam of South Range, Wisconsin.

A private memorial service is planned.

Audrey A. Engman

Audrey Ann Engman, of Schofield, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on May 30, 2021. She was born on November 30, 1932 to the late Rudolph and Julia (Andrew) Steiner.

She is survived by her one son, Randy (Darlene) Engman, Weston, three daughters Christine Stone, Kronenwetter, Donna (Roger) Brodjieski, Weston, Paulette Verhoven, Schofield, 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, son -in-law Dennis Mijal and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leroy Engman, two brothers Eugene Steiner and Earl Steiner, one sister Mildred Brandon, two daughters Patricia Swemke and Sue Mijal, two son-in-laws Don Verhoven and Gary Stone.

First and foremost, Audrey enjoyed her family, demonstrating unconditional love for all. She also demonstrated unconditional love for her Pomeranian puppies, Princess and Tiki. She also enjoyed traveling, trips to the Casino, golfing, reading, and making puzzles. Other interests included board/card games with her family, as well as story writing for her own enjoyment.

She touched the lives of many and will be sadly missed by family and friends. We will forever hold her in our hearts.

Audrey’s family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to Kate, Megan, Mike and Brandi of Compassus Hospice Care for their constant care and dedication to Mom.

A celebration of life will take place at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Friday, June 4th from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a prayer service to follow officiated by Father Albert. Burial to immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Like this: Like Loading...