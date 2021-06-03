By Shereen Siewert

UPDATED: Three people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle head-on crash involving two vehicles in the Marathon County town of Emmet.

The crash was reported at about 3:55 p.m. on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. 107. According to emergency scanner traffic, one person was unconscious at the time the crash was reported with heavy damage to the vehicles.

When crews arrived they discovered one person lying in the roadway. One person was extricated from a vehicle.

Emmet first responders, along with crews from Mosinee and SAFER, were called to the scene and two additional ambulances were called shortly after the crash was reported. Deputies were also called to the scene.

The severity of the injuries involved is not yet known. This is a breaking story that will be updated.

