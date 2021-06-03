WAUSAU – Work on the Business 51 (Grand Avenue) bridge between East Thomas Street and Single Avenue in Wausau is scheduled to begin June 7.

Improvements include a thin concrete overlay, replacement of bridge expansion joints and new paint on the existing structure.

Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures in both directions.

· Pedestrian access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 (Grand Avenue) and will use existing crossings at Highway N and East Thomas Street.

· Access for northbound bicyclists will remain on Grand Avenue via a 5-foot bike lane.

· Southbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at East Thomas Street and back to Grand Avenue at Highway N.

Construction is scheduled for completion in September. A website for this project is available at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/.

Like this: Like Loading...