This week’s featured cocktail is a fun, festive recreation of the classic American dessert, in liquid form – cherry pie. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Cherry Pie

2 oz. Amaretto

1 oz. Vanilla vodka

2 oz. Cranberry juice

2 oz. Cherry juice

Cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, pour each ingredient into an ice-filed shaker and shake to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with cherries and serve. For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

