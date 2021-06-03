WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will present two outdoor chamber performances at the Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau, one in June, the other in July.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 10, CWSO musicians Steve Bjella (violin), Mary Moran (viola) and Anna Cromwell (violin) will offer string trios, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 1, the CWSO horn section will be featured.

These events are free to the public. Free will donations are highly encouraged.

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available to purchase on the grounds, 1800 N. First Ave. Adherence to social distance guidelines are highly encouraged. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.

For more information about the CWSO, call 715-345-7726 or visit cwso.org.

